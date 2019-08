NILAI: Several policemen from England, France and Ireland are helping Malaysian police in the investigation into the disappearance of a Franco-Irish teenager who went missing on Aug 4 from a holiday resort near here, it was disclosed today.

Negri Sembilan Police deputy chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said the police teams came to Malaysia last week but he declined to reveal the date of their arrival and their number.

A total of 353 policemen and other security personnel have been mobilised in stages to look for Nora Anne Quoirin (pix), 15, a child with learning disabilities, since her disappearance from The Dusun resort in Pantai, Seremban, a day after she came to Malaysia with her family for a holiday.

“The police teams (from England, France and Ireland) are only assisting us in the investigation into Nora Anne’s disappearance and are not involved in the search-and-rescue operation,” Che Zakaria told a press conference at the Pantai Police Station in Seremban.

He said the search-and-rescue operation is focused on Gunung Berembun where 176 personnel have fanned out over 12 km since 8.30am today.

“We are continuing our search in the area over a 6 km radius,” he said, adding that the search-and-rescue team is up against various challenges, including the bad weather over the past three days. — Bernama