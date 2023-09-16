Police: Gathering in city did not comply with Peaceful Assembly Act 2012

KUALA LUMPUR: A gathering that took place in the federal capital today did not comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (PAA 2012), said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid.

He said the gathering which was attended by about 850 participants failed to adhere to the Fourth Schedule requirements under Section 10 of the Act.

“According to Section 9, the organisers must submit an application, and under Section 10 is the Fourth Schedule format which the organisers must comply with.

“Among the requirements are to clearly state the details of the organiser, and permission from the owner of the premises or space where the assembly is being held, which must be attached to the application,” he said during a press conference at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, here today.

He said these details are essential to the police to facilitate an assembly but sometimes organisers cause confusion, particularly on the location of such assemblies, thereby making it difficult for the police to carry out their duties.

Therefore, he said the police would look into the appropriate follow-up action with regard to the non-compliance of PAA 2012 by today’s gathering, which took place between 1.15 pm and 3.30 pm at Sogo Complex.

“We will look into every aspect which we believe led to today’s gathering, which did not comply with the Act,” he said.

Allaudeen confirmed that a police report was received from the organisers based on the demands of the gathering, which will be studied first before its content is revealed.

“We will call any individual who can assist in our investigation, including the 16 individuals who made speeches throughout the gathering earlier,” he said.

He also denied a viral message which alleged that police surrounded several members of Parliament, preventing them from joining the gathering.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that police had received 22 reports from individuals who objected to the gathering organised by Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Youth wing.-Bernama