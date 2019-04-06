Police getting bad rap over Suhakam’s finding: SB Director

KUALA LUMPUR: Police believe they have been getting unwarranted bad rap after the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) inquiry found that the Bukit Aman Special Branch was involved in the enforced disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Che Mat.

Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said the action of revealing the conclusion to the public had impacted badly on the police.

‘’As the current Bukit Aman Special Branch director, I feel stressed at what was expressed by Suhakam for connecting the branch with illegal actions despite not being in that position when the incidents took place,’’ he said.

He said this at a media conference after a cadet inspector basic police training passing out parade here today.

Abdul Hamid said a special team had been set up to investigate the allegations which was also to meet the demand of Suhakam prior to this.

He said the police had also given its co-operation in the inquiry proceedings by Suhakam,

However, he said there was no information on Amri and Raymond Koh currently as the two cases took place in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“I was not there during the events and have no information on the incidents, so I am confident the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun will give his statement to answer all allegations raised soon,’’ he said.

The police were now conducting damage control on the perception against the agency which was being publicly punished by the claim that they (abductions) were carried out by the Special Branch, he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have said that the government would open a new investigation following a Suhakam report which concluded that the Bukit Aman Special Branch was involved in the forced disappearances of activist Amri Che Mat and pastor Raymond Goh and, in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

However, according to Mahathir, to carry out the investigation, the government would wait until the appointment of the new IGP was finalised, since the conclusion had made the accusation against the IGP during the time of Mohamad Fuzi.

On April 3, Suhakam issued a report following an 18-month inquiry on several cases of missing persons and the report concluded that the Special Branch was involved in the forced disappearance of Koh and Amri.

Mohamad Fuzi, who is scheduled to retire as IGP next month, was the Special Branch head at that time.

The inquiry proceeding was chaired by Suhakam commissioner and former Appeals Court judge Mah Weng Kwai. — Bernama