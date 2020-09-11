Police give assurance to resolve Indira Gandhis’s family issues

IPOH: The police have given an assurance that they will resolve the dispute between M. Indira Gandhi (pix) and her ex-husband, Muhammad Riduan Abdullah who is currently abroad.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police wanted to resolve the issue their own way without any intervention from any quarters to ensure that Indira Gandhi could be reunited with her daughter, Prasana Diksa, 11.

“Let us do our work...I do not want to politicise this case or (have) any stakeholder to intervene because this issue is so sensitive,” he said.

The IGP was speaking to reporters after the presentation of the certificate of recognition for the Police Air Operations Force Training Base (PLPGU) as an Approved Training Organisation - Flight Training Organisation (ATO-FTO) and Approved Training Organisation - Type Rating Training Organisation’ (ATO-TRTO) by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) at the Ipoh PLPGU here today.

Abdul Hamid said the police had never been silent in resolving the case and had even appointed a senior official to contact and consult with Muhammad Riduan so that they could follow the order issued by the court previously.

“There are constraints to bring him (Muhamad Riduan) back (to Malaysia). However, we have been negotiating since last year to persuade him. There has been communication, even if it was through an intermediary and not face to face.

“The communication with Muhamad Riduan had been very positive, but when there were negative reports and comments, he backed off,” Abdul Hamid said.

At present, there is no indication of Muhammad Riduan’s whereabouts. He disappeared with Prasana Diksa in 2011.

In January 2018, the Federal Court ruled that the conversion of Indira Gandhi’s three children to Islam almost 10 years ago, was null and void.-Bernama