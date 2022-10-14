Police: Graduates among seven nabbed for trafficking drugs worth RM2.8m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized various types of drugs, weighing 93 kilogrammes (kg) and estimated to be worth RM2.8 million, besides arresting seven individuals including a local university couple in two separate raids in the city on Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief, Datuk Yahaya Othman said the couple, aged 29 and 30, were nabbed in ‘Op Grace’ that began at 6.50 am at a condominium lobby in Wangsa Maju, here, where the ‘mushroom’ drug weighing one kilogramme was found in their bag.

He said police then went to a condominium unit rented by the two suspects and found 57 kg of the ‘mushroom’ drug, cannabis (17.7 grammes) and 23 bottles of drug-laced vape liquid.

“The suspects were believed to be processing drugs bought online from a neighbouring country and to be sold as cigarettes and vape liquid following the discovery of 2.9 kg of drug processing powder, 27.8 litres of chemical, and various processing equipment and machines,“ he said at a press conference, here, yesterday.

Yahaya said customers from the Klang Valley received supplies directly from the suspects while those outside the Klang Valley, via courier service.

He said the two suspects, holders of a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Hotel Management diploma tested negative for drugs. However, the man possessed a criminal record for a drug-related offence, he added.

Meanwhile, police confiscated 34 kg of syabu and detained four foreign men and a woman, aged between 28 and 60, at a condominium in Taman Desa, here, in ‘Op Paloma’ conducted at about 6 pm, the same day.

Yahaya said all the drugs seized in both raids could be used by 200,000 drug addicts.

“All the suspects who began their drug trafficking activities in the Klang Valley since three months ago, are being remanded until Tuesday (Oct 18) to help in the investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama