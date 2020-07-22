Police have leads on defacing of mural featuring country’s leaders

SHAH ALAM: Police have several leads linked to two women who allegedly defaced a mural featuring national leaders at Taman Cahaya Alam, Section U12, here, with paint and offensive words, last Monday.

Selangor deputy police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said police were confident of solving the case soon.

“At the moment, we can’t say that we have identified the suspects as our probe is ongoing.

“We have a few targets and are still following up, but we have some leads in the vandalism case. Police will continue the investigation (based on the leads).”

He said this to reporters after attending an Action Committee Coordination Meeting with government departments and agencies for an integrated initiative to address drug abuse in Selangor.

The defacing of the large mural was noticed by a restaurant worker who happened to pass by the area about 8 am last Monday.

Offensive words were also written in red paint on the portraits of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Following the incident, police are in the midst of identifying two individuals, believed to be women, for their alleged vandalising act which was detected from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording of a nearby shop. — Bernama