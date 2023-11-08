Police have received more than 1,500 reports related to election offences in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 1,524 reports on state election related matters involving the six states, from July 29 till Aug 8.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said 629 was received in Selangor, followed by Terengganu (289), Kedah (249), Kelantan (213), Negeri Sembilan (111) and Penang (33).

Razarudin said 103 investigation papers have been opened, comprising 26 in Selangor, Kedah (23), Penang (16), Terengganu (15), Negeri Sembilan (14) and Kelantan (nine).

“Four arrests have been made under Ops Cantas Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM). All the arrested individuals are locals,” he told reporters during a press conference in Bukit Aman, here yesterday.

He added that of the four cases, two would be investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code while another two are to be investigated under Section 325 and Section 427 of the same act.

Razarudin said 13 investigation papers have also been opened involving slander and for offensive slurs or statements on social media.

He added that 373 Investigating Officers have been placed at six police contingents where state elections will be held on Aug 12. - Bernama