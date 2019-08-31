Police have strong basis to deport Turkish national: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have solid basis that warrants the deportation of a Turkish school teacher and his family for suspected involvement in terrorist activities, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister said this was because the police have evidence that the man should not be in the country.

“This action was taken by the police; they have the evidence that caused them (the police) to think that these people should not be in the country,” he told the media after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting yesterday.

He was commenting on a report published by a news portal stating that Malaysian authorities were set to deport Arif Gomis, 43, his wife and children, for being allegedly involved in a movement which Ankara labelled as ‘terrorists’, even after they were granted protection by the United Nations.

It was reported that Arif could be exposed to danger if he returned to his home country.

Commenting on certain quarters comparing Arif’s case with that of controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik, Mahathir said the comparison was only intended to spark controversy.

“Compare it with Zakir Naik so that it will create controversy ... we treat the case on its basis.

“Where can we send Zakir to? If you can find a place he can (stay safe), please tell me,” he said. — Bernama