Police headquarters, stations to be upgraded: Mazlan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will upgrade its contingent police headquarters, district police headquarters and police stations nationwide under its five years strategic plan in stages, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Mazlan Mansor (pix).

“In the 12th Malaysia Plan, PDRM stated that priorities must be given to build new district headquarters and police stations nationwide including in Sabah and Sarawak where (the buildings) are in dilapidated condition,” he said during a media conference after officiating the opening of the new Sentul district police headquarters here.

Mazlan said at present, PDRM are renting shophouses to accommodate several police stations.

“This practice should be stopped because the money used to finance the lease in the long term can be used to construct permanent buildings according to suitability of the socio-economy and population density (of the area),” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim and Sentul district police chief ACP S.Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah. — Bernama