Police hunt barber suspected of sexual harassment in Ipoh

IPOH: Police are hunting for an Indian national suspected of sexually harassing a woman at a Manjoi hair salon here, as reported on social media yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the police are aware of a viral case of sexual harassment shared by a Facebook account owner named ‘Siti Hajar Ghazali,‘ which has gained public attention.

“Police confirmed receiving a report from a 37-year-old woman who claimed to have been sexually harassed by a man while he was cutting her son’s hair at around 1:25 pm last Tuesday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said in a statement today.

According to the police report filed yesterday at Jelapang Police Station, the woman claimed that the suspect attempted to initiate a conversation in Bahasa Melayu, but she ignored him. He then proceeded to talk to himself and used offensive language, said Yahaya.

“The public who have any information about the suspect are urged to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting Senior Investigating Officer D11, Ipoh District Police Headquarters, ASP Yap Siew Cheng, at 012-9093362,“ he added. - Bernama