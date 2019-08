LANGKAWI: Police are searching for an individual behind the callous act of arrowing a dog to death in Kuah here.

The incident took place near a 24-hour convenience store in Dayang Bay.

Langkawi district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police were alerted to the incident yesterday evening when a woman lodged a report after seeing a Facebook posting of a dead dog which had been found with two arrows lodged in its body.

When police arrived at the scene, members of the public were trying to dispose of the dog’s carcass into the sea.

Fortunately, it was retrieved and sent to a private veterinary clinic for a post-mortem owing to the fact that there was no government veterinary doctor on the island, Mohd Iqbal said.

He said police had not been able to verify if the dog was domesticated or a stray, as no one had come forward to report a missing pet.

He said the case is being investigated under section 44 of the Animals Act 1953 for cruelty to animals.

He also urged the owner of the Facebook account of Chen Liau Weng, as well as any other person with information on the incident, to come forward to assist in investigations. — Bernama