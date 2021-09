SHAH ALAM: Police are on the hunt for the sender of a parcel received by a woman which contained a note threatening to burn her house, splash acid and cause injuries to her, her family and friends at Kampung Saim, Klang, near here, last Monday.

North Klang Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Khairi Shafie said the parcel also contained an object resembling an amputated hand smeared in blood-like red paint.

He said the 29-year-old woman, who is a cashier at a goldsmith shop, claimed that she had also received obscene and threatening messages via WhatsApp from an unknown number on the following day.

“The police have opened an investigation paper under Section 507 of the Penal Code and have called the complainant to record her statement.

“We are also in the midst of tracking down the sender of the parcel and the owner of the telephone number,” he said in a statement here, today.

-Bernama