SHAH ALAM: Police are on the hunt for two men who failed in their attempt to cart away two cash deposit machines and an automated teller machine at a bank in Setia Alam this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the incident occurred at about 6.43am and was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV).

He said the footage showed a man clad in black jacket and jeans trying to lift the ATM machine using a crowbar.

“Soon after that, another man wearing a black-hooded jacket and jeans entered the premise and fixed iron chains and a hook to the ATM machine, but their attempt to yank out the ATM machine using a car failed,“ he said in a statement here today.

Baharudin, however, said that the type of car used to pull the ATM machine could not be ascertained since there was no CCTV footage from outside the bank.

There were marks left from the attempts to remove at the machines he said, adding that there were no security guards on duty during the incident.

The shutter door closes at midnight and re-opens at 6am every day, he said.

“The were there in the area for less than two minutes,“ he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code. — Bernama