JOHOR BARU: Police are hunting for two suspects who robbed and assaulted a 17-year-old by the side of the road at Kampung Gambut, Kota Tinggi on Monday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief, Supt Hussin Zamora, said the teenager befriended the Bangladeshis in their 30s through the MiChat app and had joined them to buy essentials at a supermarket in Bandar Penawar at 5pm.

“The victim suffered injuries to his left hand and right leg during the assault. His mobile phone, RM200 in cash and identification document were stolen, too,” Hussin said in a statement yesterday evening.

He said that the incident had gone viral on social media with abduction and attempted rape allegations made against the suspects.

“We deny the viral incident and investigations found the victim has an effeminate nature, got to know the suspects through the app and had gone out with them on his own volition before he was mugged,” Hussin said.

He said police are hunting for the suspects and appealed to members of the public to call Inspector Syukor at 011-1082 3779 with information regarding the case.

He said investigation is being conducted under Section 394 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping upon conviction. — Bernama