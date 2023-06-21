Police hunt two men who assaulted convenience store worker in Semenyih

PETALING JAYA: Police are currently on the lookout for two men responsible for the assault of a convenience store worker in Semenyih on June 20.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the 18-year-old victim had lodged a police report pertaining to the incident at 7.43am.

“During the incident, the victim was working during his shift at a 24-hour convenience store at around 5am before two men went into the store wanting to buy some drinks.

“One of the suspects then took three umbrellas and walked out of the store without paying for the items,” Mohd Zaid said in a statement.

After seeing what happened, the worker reprimanded the man and a verbal argument subsequently followed between the victim and suspect, with the suspect entering the store again and punching the victim in the face.

The convenience store’s security footage shared on Twitter also showed that the victim was flung to the ground and kicked as well.

The victim’s colleague was shown stepping in to help before the suspect was pulled away by his friend.

“After the incident, the suspect immediately left the store and the victim is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he added.

In an earlier report by Harian Metro, the victim’s father had attested, saying what was more irritating was that one of the suspects had taken a selfie photo with his son after he was assaulted.

The father said that his young son had been working at that convenience store right after completing his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) studies.

Following the incident, police are investigating this case under Section 394 of the Penal Code and have urged the public to come forward should they have any information regarding the case.