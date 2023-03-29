Police hunting down couple using pensioner’s ATM card

SHAH ALAM: The police are tracking down a couple believed to be local citizens who allegedly used an automatic teller machine (ATM) card belonging to a government pensioner recently.

Kuala Langat District police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @Saleh said this follows a police report filed on Monday where a 62-year-old victim claimed that his ATM card had been changed and being used by some unknown person.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the pensioner suspected foul play after a string of incidents, notably when his card was stuck in the ATM at a bank in Banting, Kuala Langat at around 10am on March 25.

A customer then helped retrieve the ATM card and handed it back to the complainant without any suspicions arising.

“On Monday around 9.30am, the complainant went to the bank again and tried to withdraw cash but was unsuccessful and when he referred the problem to the bank counter he discovered that the card was not his.

“An update of the complainant’s account showed there were 23 card transactions with a total of RM46,000 withdrawn,“ he said today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said further investigations found CCTV footage at a mobile phone shop in Kapar, Klang which showed a couple in their early 30s purchasing an iPhone 13 smartphone using an ATM card belonging to the complainant.

He said an investigation paper was opened under Section 4 of the Computer Crimes Act 1997 and police efforts are underway to trace the suspects.

Earlier, a 44-second video went viral on Twitter showing a couple making a purchase in a phone shop using an ATM card allegedly belonging to someone else. - Bernama