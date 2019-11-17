Police hunting down maid who disappeared with jewellery worth RM125,000

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are hunting down an Indonesian maid for allegedly stealing RM127,600 worth of jewellery and cash from her employer in Bandar Perda today.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief (ACP) Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the theft was only discovered at about 9am, after the 33-year-old houseowner and his family members returned from the Bukit Mertajam market to find the maid gone.

“They looked for the maid, known as Widya Wati, 31, but she was not home and checks revealed the lock of a wardrobe in one of the rooms was prised open and a bag containing jewelry was missing.

“In the bag were RM125,000 worth of jewellery which had been kept over the past 10 years including RM2,600 in cash,“ he said here last night.

The woman had been working for the family for three months, he added.

Those with information on the woman are urged to contact the nearest police station to assist in investigations. — Bernama