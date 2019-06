BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are on the hunt for six men suspected of being involved in an armed robbery and escaping with 5kg of gold worth RM900,000, belonging to a company in a brazen robbery in front of Seberang Perai Tengah’s Drainage and Irrigation Department office, here yesterday.

Seberang Prai Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid said in the 10.30am incident, three masked robbers, each armed with a parang, stopped a Proton X70 SUV (sports utility vehicle) driven by two employees of the company, before escaping with the SUV.

“During the incident, a BMW car the suspects were in suddenly stopped, causing the Proton X70 to ram into the vehicle. Three masked men then emerged from the BMW, each brandishing a parang.

“The Proton was pinned by another four-wheel drive vehicle at the back lane and two masked suspects, also armed with parangs, alighted from the SUV and smashed the windows of the Proton,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the company’s employees were ferrying the gold that was kept in the car’s boot for business dealings at a gold shop in Jitra, Kedah.

During the incident, one suspect had smashed the front right and left windshields of the Proton X70 while the other robbers pulled the victims out before snatching their wallets and driving off in their car.

“In the victims’ car, there were two bags filled with 5 kg of gold altogether worth RM900,000 in the trunk,” he said, adding the crime scene was located at a quiet area.

Police are also trying to review closed-circuit television (CCTV) near the scene, he said. - Bernama