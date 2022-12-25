Police hunting down suspects who damaged graves in Sibu

SIBU: The police are hunting down suspects who trespassed into the Al-Qadim Muslim Cemetery, in Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here yesterday and damaged several graves.

Sibu District Police chief, ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a local man lodged a police report at about 2pm yesterday at the Sibu Central Police Station and an investigation was conducted immediately.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene found that 11 graves were vandalised. The tombstones were removed and destroyed and at four grave sites, the floor tiles were broken believed to have been smashed by the tombstones.

“No weapons or suspicious objects were found at the scene. Efforts are being made to track down the suspects involved,“ he said in a statement here today.

A check by Bernama at the cemetery which is a burial ground specially for Covid-19 victims, saw the floor tiles broken and the headstones of several graves removed and damaged.

Zulkipli also advised the Muslim community not to make any speculation following the incident and urged those with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or call Inspector Ahmad Hakimi Abd Azide at 01131873715.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 297 of the Penal Code. - Bernama