Police hunting down tahfiz teacher for allegedly abusing students

KUANTAN: The police are hunting for a 46-year-old man for allegedly abusing two children aged nine and 11, at a hostel and tahfiz centre here.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said the case came to light after the father of the younger victim lodged a police report on March 16.

He said the boy claimed that the suspect, a teacher at the centre had caned, pinched, slapped, kissed as well as abused him verbally from the first day he had reported at the centre on Feb 1.

“The victim’s father claimed that in the latest incident on March 15, his son was caned on the back, legs and hands,“ he told reporters, here today.

He said investigations found that there were 19 students, aged between eight and 15 studying at the centre and all had suffered at the hands of the suspect.

“The two victims were given a physical examination. Pinch and cane marks were found on their bodies,” he said.

According to Othman the suspect fled after learning that a police report had been lodged against him.

The case would be investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 he said, adding that the suspect has two previous convictions for the same offence. — Bernama