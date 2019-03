KUCHING: The police are tracking down three more suspects in connection with the cheating case involving 47 Malaysians who were detained in Cambodia.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the three men were Mohd Ghafar Abd Jamal, 26, Chang Ying Shiong, 25, and Lai King Loong, 31.

He said Mohd Ghafar’s last known address was at 79, Kampung Salak, Kuching, while Chang Ying Shiong at BP 316, 3rd Floor, Batu Kawa Newtownship, Jalan Batu Kawa and Lai King Liong’s address was at 66, Medan Jaya, Bintulu.

“The three suspects are believed to be the mastermind of the fraud syndicate, where one of the suspects had returned to Malaysia two days before the Cambodian authorities stormed the bungalow that housed the 47 victims,“ he said during a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

Mustafa said the public with information on the three suspects could contact the Investigating Officer ASP Pricha Azin at 019-889 7640 or to turn up at any nearby police station.

Meanwhile, two suspects, a man and a woman, both aged 35, who were arrested on Feb 25, have been released on police bail today.

“However, they are to present themselves to the police whenever they are required to do so,“ he said.

In a related development, Mustafa Kamal said thus far, 24 individuals have come forward to lodge police reports on the case while 12 others have yet to do so.

“Police have tried to locate them at the addresses given, but failed. Therefore, we urge these 12 individuals to turn up at any nearby police station to assist with the investigations,“ he said.

Among those individuals were Lai Wen Siang, Mark Rogers William Nun, Michelle Rinta Winston Nyulang, Chin Kok Siong, Dixon Chong Yew Yui, Gibson Golip, Hong Yee Chai, Jong Chance Full and Krisyanto A. Ajiu. — Bernama