KUALA LUMPUR: Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of raping his 13-year-old daughter in Kajang near here.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the 40-year-old man has allegedly been raping his daughter for the past six years.

He said the victim claimed to be raped three times a week and was threatened to keep silent about it if she did not want her mother to be hurt.

“The victim, who could no longer bear the suspect’s behaviour, sought help from a teacher and lodged a police report last Thursday.

“Medical examination revealed that there were tear marks and blisters on the victim’s genitals. The victim is currently hospitalised for further treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the case was being investigated under Section 376B of the Penal Code and urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer at 019-2299906 or the nearest police station to facilitate investigation. — Bernama