Police hunting man who hit, intimidated cashier

GEORGE TOWN: Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly slapped and criminally intimidated a female cashier at a convenience store in Bayan Lepas near here yesterday just because he was not allowed to buy more than two packets of cooking oil.

South West District Police chief Supt A. Anbalagan said that the incident which occurred at 8.40am was recorded by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the store.

“The CCTV footage clearly showed that the man was enraged and had hit the back of the victim’s head,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 323 of the same Code for voluntary causing hurt.

Anbalagan said based on the 29-year-old victim’s report, the man had come to the store to buy some items including three packets of cooking oil.

“When the victim told him that each customer was allowed to buy only two packets of cooking oil, the man got angry, cursed the victim and then slapped her,“ he said.

The man also intimidated the victim by telling her to “watch out” before he left the premises, Anbalagan added.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident had been circulating on social media since yesterday with netizens condemning the man’s actions and urging the police to take action against the perpetrator. — Bernama