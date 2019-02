KUALA LUMPUR: The police are on the lookout for a group of men who are believed to have attempted an armed robbery at a house in Bukit Kuchai, Serdang, near here yesterday.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said in the incident at 4.05pm, a group of around seven men on four motorcycles were seen riding around the housing area before two of them entered a house while armed with machetes.

“At the time, a 30-year-old male resident who was just about to leave his house suddenly saw the two suspects running towards him and they had entered the house’s porch area.

“The homeowner immediately ran into the house and shut the front wooden door of the house,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He said the two men began knocking at the wooden door with the machetes and broke a window located on the side of the house, as well as punctured the tyre of a Suzuki Swift car belonging to the man.

Ismadi said the suspects left the scene after the victim and his family members screamed for help.

He said investigations were underway and the police were studying the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the scene to identify the suspects.

“No injuries were suffered by the complainant,“ he said, adding the case was being investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery.

Several photos and the CCTV footage of the incident have gone viral on social media. — Bernama