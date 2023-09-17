Police identify 25 individuals in yesterday’s gathering

ALOR SETAR: The police have identified 25 individuals involved in the ‘Selamatkan Malaysia’ gathering in Kuala Lumpur yesterday and would record their statements beginning tomorrow.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said six of them, including a political party leader, would appear at the Dang Wangi police headquarters tomorrow and Tuesday.

“Of the 25 individuals involved, we have contacted 22 this morning. Five of them will appear at the Dang Wangi police headquarters for questioning tomorrow, one on Tuesday and the others will be called later,” he told a press conference at the Kedah Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said the gathering clearly did not comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, including failing to give prior notice to the police, being held in a prohibited place such as a mosque and bringing children to the rally.

The gathering, which started at 1.15 pm, was led by Muafakat Nasional (MN) Supreme Council member Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz and Himpunan Selamatkan Malaysia secretariat Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegu Bard. -Bernama