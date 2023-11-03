Police identify organisers, supporters of solidarity gathering for Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the organisers and several individuals who attended a solidarity gathering for former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Headquarters compound in Putrajaya on Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said all of them would be called up soon to assist in the investigation.

He said the police have also opened an investigation paper on the case and will be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further action.

“The investigation of the case is ongoing and we will call those involved to take their statements,“ he told a press conference after attending a Town Hall discussion in conjunction with the 216th Police Day, here, today.

Last Thursday, Muhyiddin was called to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to have his statement recorded to complete the final investigation process regarding the Empowerment of Competent Bumiputera Contractors (JanaWibawa) initiative and related issues.

On the same day, he was arrested before being released on MACC bail.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with four charges of using his position as public servant and prime minsiter for securing bribes amounting to RM232.5 million for his Bersatu party and two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million from illegal activities deposited into Bersatu’s account. - Bernama