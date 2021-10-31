Police identify owner of Perodua Bezza believed driven against traffic at Senai-Desaru Highway

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have traced the owner of a Perodua Bezza car believed to be driven against the traffic along the Senai-Desaru Highway on Oct 29.

Seri Alam District Police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the police had also instructed the individual involved to come forward to record a statement regarding the incident.

“The owner of the car was successfully detected by the Seri Alam IPD Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division police yesterday at about 7 pm, after the video (of the incident) went viral,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the video showing the brown Perodua Bezza car being driven against traffic had gone viral since yesterday (Oct 30), and the incident was found to have occurred at 11.45 pm, Friday (Oct 29).

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.-Bernama