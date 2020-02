KOTA KINABALU: Police have identified the male suspect who opened fire which caused three people including two children to sustain injuries in an incident at Kampung Lok Urai, Pulau Gaya here on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspect, believed to be still around the Pulau Gaya area is known as Kacang@ Munding, in his 30s.

He said the motive behind the incident could be due to personal issues involving the suspect and one of the victims.

“The motive is still being investigated but based on investigations, prior to the incident, the suspect had threatened the 36-year-old victim,“ he told reporters after the Presentation of Prefect Appointment Certificate Ceremony at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Gaya here today.

Habibi said efforts were underway to track the suspect.

In the 7pm incident, three people including two children aged 10 and three were injured after a man opened fire on a bridge at the village. — Bernama