KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified six men allegedly involved in assaulting a man at Jalan Metro Perdana Taman Usahawan in Kepong, yesterday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 9.50 pm incident stemmed from a misunderstanding over the double-parking road rage in front of a restaurant.

“While the victim and his wife were having dinner at the restaurant, three men, believed to be under the influence of alcohol assaulted the victim for blocking their car.

“One of the men strangled the victim before calling three others. The victim immediately got into his car for fear of his safety,” he said in a statement.

Beh said as the victim was in the car, one of the suspects threatened to hit him with a steering lock, causing him to panic and hit another car. -Bernama