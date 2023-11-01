Police in final stage of probe in case of spectator killed at motoring event

IPOH:The police are in the final stage of completing the investigation paper (IP) on the incident of a spectator who was killed when hit by a car during a motoring event at Litar Dato Sagor, Kampung Gajah last month.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police had recorded statements of nine witnesses and would call a few more to complete the investigation.

“We need to investigate in detail and do not want the incident to happen again,“ he told a press conference at the Perak Contingent Police headquarters today.

In the incident on Dec 31, a motor workshop operator died after being hit by a Proton Satria car while watching a motoring event at Litar Dato Sagor, Pasir Salak.

A preliminary investigation by the police found that the accident occurred when two vehicles went out of control and collided while approaching the finish line. - Bernama