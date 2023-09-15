Police informed of Malaysian’s arrest in Norway: Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) have been informed by Norwegian security forces regarding the arrest of a man believed to be a Malaysian in Oslo, Norway on suspicion of being involved in espionage, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the police would examine all information received and were ready to cooperate in the investigation.

“I was briefed by the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Razarudin Husain) yesterday afternoon with regard to the background of the case, but we are still waiting for complete information.

“For now, the Norwegian security forces have informed our security forces of the individual’s status, background and certain evidence they have chosen to share with us,“ he told the media after attending the 2023 World Day Against Anti Trafficking in Persons celebration here, today.

Saifussin Nasution said the police would use all the necessary instruments to help investigate the case as it involved ties with another country and the sensitivity of the matter with regard to espionage or eavesdropping.

On Tuesday (Sept 12), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Malaysian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed that a man believed to be a Malaysian citizen had been arrested for suspected involvement in espionage in Norway.

International media agencies reported that a 25-year-old Malaysian student in Norway was arrested by local authorities for alleged spying, including using various technical devices for eavesdropping.

According to the report, the Norwegian police intelligence agency known as PST claimed that the man had attempted to spy on the prime minister’s office, the Ministry of Defence and other government offices in Oslo.

PST told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that the man who was arrested last Friday (Sept 8) had been charged in court with conducting espionage. - Bernama