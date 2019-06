GEORGE TOWN: Police raided night spots in Chulia Street and Love Lane here last night, following a pre-dawn street brawl a day earlier.

A team led by assistant commissioner G. Karunaagaran from the police criminal investigation department spent a few hours inspecting the entertainment premises along the two streets here.

Two operators were detained for hiring foreigners without proper work permits, while two others were arrested for not having valid entertainment permits.

The police were also looking for the suspects behind the brawl, which had stunned partygoers last Friday.

State chief police officer Datuk T. Narenasagaran told a press conference that the police will not tolerate any disorderly behavior by the public on the streets.

He said because the operators could not contain such incidents from spilling onto the streets, the police will step up its patrols and increase its operations in the area.

“I will not tolerate this. My men will monitor the activities here closely.”

He urged the outlet operators to abide by the operating hours and ensure that their customers were well behaved.