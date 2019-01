SEREMBAN: A police inspector and a businessman were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with committing affray at Taman Rasah Jaya here on Jan 9.

However, both accused, Rashi Akhbar Abdul Rashid, 37, a police officer with the rank of inspector from Bukit Aman and businessman Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Anuar, 31, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Magistrate Mahyun Yusof.

According to the charge sheet, both were allegedly committing affray in front of a shop at 3687, Jalan RJ Utama 2, Taman Rasah Jaya, at 1.30am on Jan 9.

They were charged under Section 160 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of six months or a maximum fine of RM1,000 or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Akmal Mohamad Azli prosecuted while both accused were not represented.

The court fixed Feb 15 for mention and submission of documents. — Bernama