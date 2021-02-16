Police inspector charged with gratification

IPOH, Feb 16: A police inspector pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a gratification charge.

Firdaus Khalid, 37, was alleged to have solicited the gratification, of between RM1,000 and RM1,500, for himself, from one Woo Kin Soo, 36, as an inducement for doing an act that was related to his principal affairs or business.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kampung Tawas police station here on June 24, 2019.

He was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Judge S Indra Nehru allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set May 28 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin prosecuted, while Firdaus was represented by lawyer Mohamad Salihen Mastor.- Bernama