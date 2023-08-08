Police inspector freed of corruption charges

MELAKA: A police inspector was freed by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today of two charges of receiving bribes amounting to RM6,200 four years ago.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan said the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Kalvinder Singh A/L Jit Singh, 36, who was stationed at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Jasin district police headquarters at the time.

He was alleged to have received the bribes from Mohd Hadaffy Mokhtar Ruzini, whom he knew in his official capacity.

He was accused of receiving RM1,200 and RM5,000 in cash while on duty between 11.30 pm March 8 and 2 am March 9, 2019, to purportedly solve a cigarette smuggling case.

Deputy public prosecutor Irwan Shah Abdul Samat appeared for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), while Kalvinder was represented by Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidhu.

The prosecution called in 21 witnesses to testify during the hearing.-Bernama