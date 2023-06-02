Police inspector killed in road accident in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: A police Inspector was killed when the Proton Saga car he was driving was involved in an accident at KM5, Jalan Palekbang-Tumpat near Wakaf King, Tumpat, last night.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said in the 11.30pm incident, the victim Inspector Chong Yeong Ren, 29, died due to severe head injuries.

“The victim was heading home in Kampung Terbak when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two lamp posts. .

“He was pinned to driver’s seat and was confirmed dead at the scene. The victim’s body was taken to the Tumpat Hospital Forensic Unit for a post mortem,“ he said in a statement today.

“On behalf of Kelantan police, we express our condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said adding the late Inspector Chong who began serving the police force on June 3, 2019 at Tumpat district police headquarters, had always shown strong commitment to his work. - Bernama