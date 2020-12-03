Police inspector remanded 4 days for alleged abuse of position

ALOR SETAR: A police inspector stationed in Penang was remanded for four days from yesterday to assist in an investigation of a case of abuse of his office for personal gain at the end of last September.

Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said the act was suspected to have been committed by the 33-year-old man to tarnish the reputation of another police officer with the rank of inspector on charges of close proximity.

“The suspect along with another police inspector and a civilian man are believed to be involved in this case by conspiring with a 16-year-old girl to trap the inspector.

“The girl was asked by the suspect to help him lure the inspector to a hotel room in Georgetown, Penang. When they were together in the room, the suspect informed the religious office to conduct a raid for a close proximity case,“ he said in a statement today.

Shaharom Nizam said the suspect was believed to have promised the girl RM3,000 and would not take action against the girl, who was previously detained in connection with ecstasy pills, in return for her role.

He said the suspect was arrested at the MACC office yesterday (Dec 1) at 7.21pm and the case was being investigated under Section 16 (b) (A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, his accomplices, the inspector and the civilian, aged 30 and 32 years, respectively, who were also detained by the MACC, were released on MACC bail.

They were detained separately on Wednesday and yesterday, at 7.35pm and 1pm, respectively. — Bernama