Police inspector who died of gunshot possessed good records

KUALA LUMPUR: The inspector who was found dead with a gunshot wound in a house in Jalan Selingsing here yesterday had a good service record, said Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai.

He said the 35-year-old officer had received commendation letters before, including from the Inspector-General of Police for rejecting bribes.

“He turned down a RM10,000 bribe offered as an inducement to release a detainee being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in August last year.

“The motive of the (shooting) incident is still under investigation. He had no work problems and was a narcotics investigation officer at the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD) prior to his transfer to the Dang Wangi IPD three months ago,” he added,

Beh was speaking to reporters after signing documents to take back possession of a police beat base which had been renovated by MRT Corp at Pondok Polis Batu 3 here today.

“At the time of the incident, several of his friends were in the house,” he added. He said the officer left behind a wife and two children. - Bernama