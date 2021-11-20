Police intensify awareness campaigns as online fraud cases rise

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will continue to conduct various programmes to increase public awareness and prevent more people from falling victim to online scams.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (pix) said there was an increase in online scam cases from January to October this year compared to the total number of cases last year.

“A total of 17,109 cases were reported last year involving losses of RM509,988 million compared to the period of January to October this year which recorded 17,537 cases involving RM449,511 million in losses.

“The crime rate has not dipped, so we are holding this campaign to alert the public on the methods of online scams and ways to avoid falling victim to these syndicates,” he told a press conference at the High Profile Policing Programme (HPP) in Sunway Pyramid shopping mall here, today.

Mohd Kamarudin said online scams involved cases of non-existent loans, investments, Macau scams, African scams, online purchases and business email compromises (BECs).

He also advised the public not to be duped into becoming account mules and not to allow others to misuse their bank accounts for criminal purposes.

-Bernama