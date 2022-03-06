Police investigate alleged outdoor concert viral video

IPOH: Police are investigating a video featuring a large crowd believed to be participating in an open-air concert at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout in Bandar Meru Raya here which went viral on social media today.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they received a report on the 27-second long video clip, posted on the Viral Perak Facebook page which went viral since.

“Preliminary investigation by the police found that the organiser of the event did not apply for a permit from the Perak National Security Council and the Ipoh district police headquarters.

“The organisers and visitors were also found to have failed to comply with the standard operating procedures for physical distancing and some visitors were seen not wearing face masks,” he said in a statement today.

He said police were currently tracking down the owner of the TikTok@acik_kesepian account (individual believed to be behind the video clip) and other individuals to assist in the investigation.

He urged members of the public with any information related to the incident to contact senior investigating officer ASP Fadli Ahmad at 019-250 0019.

Apart from the said video, the same TikTok account holder also posted several other clips showing people dancing and singing in the open area without physical distancing. — Bernama