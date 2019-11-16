Police investigate babysitter over alleged abuse of infant

GEORGE TOWN: Police have opened an investigation in connection with a viral video of an infant girl being abused by her babysitter in Kampung Tanjung Tokong Lama.

Timur Laut OCPD, ACP Che Zamani Che Awang said a police report was lodged by a woman working in a bank last Monday, after she received the video from her friend.

“The woman said she did not know the babysitter nor the infant girl, aged about six months, who was hit, and had lodged the police report as she feared about the safety of the victim,” he said here today.

He said the short clip showed the babysitter shaking the infant’s legs and hitting her head.

According to Che Zamani, preliminary investigation revealed that the friend of the woman who had lodged the police report had warned her against sending her child to the same babysitter.

He said police had succeeded in tracing the mother of the infant girl who had said that throughout the period the babysitter was taking care of the girl, she had never detected any change or signs of bruises in her daughter. — Bernama