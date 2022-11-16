Police investigate burnt Ismail Sabri campaign poster

PETALING JAYA: Police have initiated an investigation into the burning of Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s campaign poster in Gunung Keriang.

Malaysiakini reported that Kota Setar district police chief Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir stated that a Barisan Nasional (BN) campaign worker had lodged a report after noticing the burned poster at around 3pm on Nov 15.

Ahmad Shukri said that the case is being investigated under Section 4A (1) of the Election Offences Act 1954, and Section 435 of the Penal Code.