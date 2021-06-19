Police investigate funeral procession allegedly defying MCO SOP

ALOR SETAR: Police have recorded the statements from family members and a funeral management company over a funeral procession held in Taman Samudera near here, which allegedly violated the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) and went viral on social media on Thursday.

Kota Setar district police chief, ACP ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir, said the video of the procession was detected to have been uploaded at 5.40pm by the owner of a Facebook account.

“The police have obtained details of the deceased, who is a non-Muslim, and the family members have been called to have their statements recorded. According to them, less than 10 people attended the funeral,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

“Footage from the closed-circuit television cameras at the scene has also been checked for any signs of violation of the MCO SOP,” he said.

“The police are in the process of completing the investigation paper and will submit the report to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” he said. -Bernama