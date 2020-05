PETALING JAYA: Police have commenced investigations on the online sexual harassment of two Selangor assemblywomen last week.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that the case is being investigated for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication under Section 507 of the Penal Code and the improper use of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

He said one of the affected state representatives, Bandar Utama’s Jamaliah Jamaluddin had lodged a police report on Friday.

Nik Ezanee said the assemblywoman of Kampung Tunku, Lim Yi Wei, has yet to make a police report.

It was reported that the politicians had recently received racist, sexist, rape and death threats in Facebook postings.