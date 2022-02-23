Police investigate Ramasamy over FB statement on custody issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received six reports related to statements allegedly containing insults to Islam uploaded by Penang Deputy Chief Minister Prof Dr Ramasamy on his Facebook account last week.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the post entitled “Unilateral religious conversion in Perlis? The feeling of a recurring situation”, which was posted on Feb 13, is viewed as provocative.

“The post is also said to have caused dissatisfaction with various quarters because it linked the Perlis religious authorities with the terms unilateral Islamisation, kidnapping, manipulation, coercion, and threats in commenting on the issue of the conversion of Loh Siew Hong’s children and the custody issue,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code for issuing a statement with the intention of inciting a group or race as well as under Section 504 of the Penal Code for making defamatory statements that could cause a breach of peace and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network services.

Abd Jalil advised the public not to make any speculation that could jeopardise the investigation, and to be vigilant and concerned about issues that affect religious and racial sensitivities.

“People should be smart, prudent social media users and not use the platform for public intimidation and to threaten the harmony of the country,“ he said.

He added that there would be no compromise and stern action would be taken against individuals who deliberately threaten public order and safety.

Prior to this, the media reported that Loh, 34, had lodged a police report that her three children - a pair of 14-year-old twin girls and a 10-year-old boy - had been allegedly detained by a woman preacher from a religious non-governmental organisation (NGO), in Tasek Gelugor, Penang.

-Bernama