Police investigate Seremban councillor for allegedly uploading offensive Zakir Naik image

SEREMBAN: Five police reports have been lodged against Seremban City Council (MBS) member K. Senthivelu (pix) for allegedly touching on the sensitivities of Muslims by uploading an offensive image of independent preacher Dr Zakir Naik on Facebook recently.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the police have opened an investigation paper and would call Senthivelu to record his statement.

Police are investigating the case under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities, he told reporters when met after attending the 1st Day At School Year 2020 at Kolej Vokasional Ampangan (KVA) here today.

Meanwhile, Senthivelu, a DAP member, has apologised via Facepook on Jan 3, saying he had shared the image mistakenly. — Bernama