Police investigating actor for allegedly uttering racist remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding a viral video of actor Zul Huzaimy allegedly uttering racist and threatening remarks.

Royal Malaysia Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the case was being investigated by the Crime Investigation Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution/Legal Division.

“The case has been classified under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” she said in a statement yesterday.

The actor was reported to have expressed his intention to slaughter ‘kafir harbi‘ (infidels against whom war can be waged) in Malaysia in a video lasting two minutes and 20 seconds, during an event in Kemaman, Terengganu, on November 4. — Bernama