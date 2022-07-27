Police investigating alleged abuse of autistic child

PETALING JAYA: Police have initiated an investigation after they were informed about claims that a 7-year-old autistic child was abused by her school teacher, NST reports.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San, confirmed that the investigations were underway.

A Facebook user, who goes by the name of Mona Din, posted several photos purportedly showing the special needs child’s bruised ears.

She said a Facebook friend had informed her on WhatsApp that her grandchild, a pupil at a special education class in Permatang Pauh, Seberang Prai, had her ears twisted by a teacher until they turned blue and black.

“The family is upset. They were told during a meeting with the school that it was the child’s fault that the teacher took such action,“ she said.