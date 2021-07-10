Police investigating alleged dog cruelty involving council workers

ALOR SETAR: The police are investigating into the alleged brutal acts of Kulim Kedah Municipal Council (MPKK) enforcement workers during an operation to catch stray dogs at Taman Tiram housing area in Kulim, recently.

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said two reports have been lodged over the cruel and inhumane act and the incident has gone viral on social media.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 428 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless, any animal which provides imprisonment of up to three years or a fine or both, if convicted.

“We are still in the midst of investigations to determine the laws and standard operating procedures in dealing with stray and feral dogs,“ he said in a statement here today.

He also urged the public not to speculate or share the video clip as it could cause public concern and outrage.

A video showing MPKK enforcement workers torturing a dog during an operation last Thursday has since made its rounds on social media. The workers’ cruelty has raised public ire with several parties urging that the incident be investigated.- Bernama