Police investigating case of alleged assault involving army trainee in PD

PORT DICKSON: The police are looking into claims that an army trainee was assaulted at a Malaysian Army training camp near here that went viral on social media recently.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said investigations revealed that the posting was uploaded by a Facebook user named Maya Rose, and that they received a report about it on April 22.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the incident occurred at around 10 am on April 17 at an army training camp in Port Dickson, he added.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and the police is still investigating to complete the investigation paper before referring it to the Negeri Sembilan deputy public prosecutor’s office,” he said in a statement here today.

He reminded the public not to continue to viral the case as it would interfere with the investigation and cause confusion or negative speculation, adding that such irresponsible actions was an offense under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. - Bernama